Raze Network Trading Down 27.1% Over Last 7 Days (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0816 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges. Raze Network has a market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $573,445.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Raze Network has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00036047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00143881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00094026 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,681.85 or 1.00169011 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,275,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

