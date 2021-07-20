RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Short Interest Up 33.2% in June

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the June 15th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ RCMT opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. RCM Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. RCM Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $44.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 million. On average, research analysts predict that RCM Technologies will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCMT. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in RCM Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RCM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RCM Technologies by 64.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

