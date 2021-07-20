Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Reaves Utility Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.
NYSEAMERICAN:UTG opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $35.53.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile
