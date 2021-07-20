Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Reaves Utility Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

NYSEAMERICAN:UTG opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $35.53.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

