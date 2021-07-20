Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Barloworld (BRRAY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Barloworld (OTCMKTS: BRRAY) in the last few weeks:
- 7/19/2021 – Barloworld was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Barlow LTD is an international industrial brand management company that achieves durability in business through long-term value creation. Barlow represents many of the world’s greatest brands in the marketplace. They provide the vital link between manufacturer and customer. They add value through sales, deliver after-market support and provide total solutions to their customers’ needs. Their brands include Caterpillar, Hyster, Perkins, Ditch Witch and many of the world’s leading automotive brands. “
- 7/16/2021 – Barloworld was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/15/2021 – Barloworld was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Barlow LTD is an international industrial brand management company that achieves durability in business through long-term value creation. Barlow represents many of the world’s greatest brands in the marketplace. They provide the vital link between manufacturer and customer. They add value through sales, deliver after-market support and provide total solutions to their customers’ needs. Their brands include Caterpillar, Hyster, Perkins, Ditch Witch and many of the world’s leading automotive brands. “
- 7/8/2021 – Barloworld was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Barlow LTD is an international industrial brand management company that achieves durability in business through long-term value creation. Barlow represents many of the world’s greatest brands in the marketplace. They provide the vital link between manufacturer and customer. They add value through sales, deliver after-market support and provide total solutions to their customers’ needs. Their brands include Caterpillar, Hyster, Perkins, Ditch Witch and many of the world’s leading automotive brands. “
- 7/7/2021 – Barloworld was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Barlow LTD is an international industrial brand management company that achieves durability in business through long-term value creation. Barlow represents many of the world’s greatest brands in the marketplace. They provide the vital link between manufacturer and customer. They add value through sales, deliver after-market support and provide total solutions to their customers’ needs. Their brands include Caterpillar, Hyster, Perkins, Ditch Witch and many of the world’s leading automotive brands. “
Shares of OTCMKTS:BRRAY remained flat at $$6.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.12, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. Barloworld Limited has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.62.
The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Barloworld’s payout ratio is currently -17.65%.
Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Barloworld Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barloworld Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.