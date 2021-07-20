Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Datadog (DDOG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) recently:

7/16/2021 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $96.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Datadog was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Datadog Inc. provides monitoring services for cloud-scale applications which includes monitoring of servers, databases, tools and services, through a SaaS-based data analytics platform. Datadog Inc. is based in New York. “

7/8/2021 – Datadog is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Datadog was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock.

Datadog stock opened at $104.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -748.73 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. Datadog’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $789,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $935,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 104,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,547,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 901,334 shares of company stock valued at $80,027,498 over the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,764,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,313,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 440,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,696,000 after purchasing an additional 112,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

