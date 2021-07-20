Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Major Shareholder Buys $49,999,986.00 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc purchased 2,777,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $49,999,986.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.68. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $42.81.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

