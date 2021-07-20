Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Position Lowered by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,005 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth about $54,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth about $102,000. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.15. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $46.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.11 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.18) EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RRR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.30.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

