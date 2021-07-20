REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 37.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 23.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 29.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.85. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.18.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, major shareholder W.R. Stephens, Iii 2012 Trust sold 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $117,035.00. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at $11,425,069.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

