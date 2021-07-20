Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Trading Up 6.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)’s stock price rose 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $50.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Regional Management traded as high as $51.44 and last traded at $51.44. Approximately 999 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 73,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.33.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other Regional Management news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 2,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $120,227.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,740 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,947.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 33,559 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,595.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,561 shares of company stock worth $718,237. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 8.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 46.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.89. The company has a market cap of $547.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 24.85 and a quick ratio of 24.85.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

About Regional Management (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

