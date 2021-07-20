Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) shares were down 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.77. Approximately 154 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92.

About Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF)

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. It offers fittings and pipes, including plumbing fittings, piping, and related products for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; pipe support systems; and firestop solutions.

