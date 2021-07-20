Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Given a $28.80 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) received a $28.80 price objective from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RLXXF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS RLXXF opened at $28.10 on Friday. Relx has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.98.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

