Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 151,366 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Organovo worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONVO. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Organovo by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Organovo in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organovo in the first quarter worth $88,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Organovo in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Organovo by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 483,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, S&P Equity Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Organovo in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of ONVO stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. Organovo Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

