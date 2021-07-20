Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 14.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 61,649.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 123,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $78.23 on Tuesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.34 and a 12 month high of $99.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on POWI shares. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.17.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.