Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 85,008 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) by 175.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,008 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 421.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 245,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 81,418 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 394,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 78,574 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $798,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PINE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price target on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.41 million, a PE ratio of 121.70 and a beta of 0.99. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 81.30%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

