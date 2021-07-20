Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,201 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of Coffee worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coffee by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 33,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

JVA opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 million, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.34. Coffee Holding Co., Inc. has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $6.48.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

