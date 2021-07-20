Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 763,479 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 88.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 763,479 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Univar Solutions by 389.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $561,032.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,286,564.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $128,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,757.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

UNVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

NYSE UNVR opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.