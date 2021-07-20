Renasant Bank Cuts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Renasant Bank cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 60.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 31.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 30.8% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 80,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,067 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Danaher by 2.8% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,655,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $597,634,000 after purchasing an additional 72,860 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in Danaher by 257.0% during the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 29,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 20,912 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,674 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,729,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.19.

DHR stock opened at $283.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.06. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $190.34 and a twelve month high of $286.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

