Renasant Bank Increases Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Renasant Bank raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $333,060.00. Insiders sold a total of 96,002 shares of company stock worth $10,851,066 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $112.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.04 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

