Renasant Bank Purchases 24 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SIVB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.13.

SIVB opened at $534.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $568.68. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $214.78 and a 1-year high of $608.84. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,918.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total transaction of $72,932.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,461.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $852,500 and sold 26,096 shares valued at $15,183,023. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.