Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Renishaw from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Renishaw presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNSHF traded down $5.80 on Tuesday, reaching $63.84. The company had a trading volume of 840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078. Renishaw has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $97.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 99.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renishaw Plc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of metrology and healthcare products. It operates through the Metrology and Healthcare segments. The Metrology segment engages in the fields of industrial automation and motion systems. The Healthcare segment offers engineering solutions for stereotactic neurosurgery, analytical systems that identify and assess biochemical changes associated with disease formation and progression, the supply of specially configured metal additive manufacturing (AM) systems for medical and dental applications, the supply of implants to hospitals and specialist design centres for craniomaxillofacial surgery, and products and services that allow dental laboratories to manufacture high-quality dental restorations.

