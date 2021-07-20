Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Maverix Metals Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Maverix Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 70.49% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

NYSE:MMX opened at $4.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.10. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMX. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 58.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

