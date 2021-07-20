Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Centerra Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.
Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$508.90 million for the quarter.
Centerra Gold stock opened at C$9.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 3.94. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.21 and a 52-week high of C$19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.55.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.18%.
Centerra Gold Company Profile
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.
