Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Centerra Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$508.90 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC raised their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Centerra Gold to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.75.

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$9.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 3.94. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$8.21 and a 52-week high of C$19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.18%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

