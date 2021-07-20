Research Analysts Set Expectations for UBS Group AG’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $15.09 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UBS Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.55.

NYSE UBS opened at $14.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68. The company has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,441,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in UBS Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in UBS Group by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 423,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 130,603 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

