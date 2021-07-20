RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Major Shareholder Sells $4,008,950.40 in Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 16,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $4,008,950.40. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:RNG opened at $257.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,028.00 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.00 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RNG. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in RingCentral by 10.5% during the second quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Ratan Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 93,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,785,000 after purchasing an additional 27,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.