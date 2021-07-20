Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,900 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,920 ($77.35) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,310 ($108.57) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,206.15 ($81.08).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,755 ($75.19) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,062. The company has a market cap of £93.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

