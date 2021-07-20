Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 16.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,388,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,164 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure comprises 1.0% of Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $15,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 23.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 4.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 221,032 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 8,903 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 12.8% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 26,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 6.9% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 104,924 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter.

KMF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.97. The company had a trading volume of 239,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,865. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

