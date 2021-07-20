Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Has $8.82 Million Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,381 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $8,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BYM. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.91. 23,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,532. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $13.88 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

