Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 421,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,498,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,246,000 after acquiring an additional 167,766 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $4,154,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 187,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 14,102 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

NYSE EFR traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.04. 188,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,034. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.