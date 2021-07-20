Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499,965 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 79,621 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MAV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.68. 71,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,184. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

