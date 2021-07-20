Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,607 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.47% of Riverview Bancorp worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 64.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

NASDAQ RVSB opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92. The company has a market cap of $153.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.86. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $7.79.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $14.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.