RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Down 3.3%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15. 253,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,008,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $366.08 million for the quarter.
About RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
