RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Down 3.3%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15. 253,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,008,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $366.08 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $17,513,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $2,393,000. 4.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

