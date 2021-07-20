Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Shares Gap Down to $17.33

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.33, but opened at $16.81. Rocket Companies shares last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 54,224 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on RKT. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.06.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.73. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%. On average, analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 73.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the first quarter worth about $646,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 22.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 186.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 31,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 20,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 310.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 277,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 210,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

