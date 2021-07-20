Rocket Internet SE (OTCMKTS:RCKZF) Short Interest Down 35.9% in June

Rocket Internet SE (OTCMKTS:RCKZF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the June 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of RCKZF remained flat at $$27.80 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.80. Rocket Internet has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Rocket Internet SE is an incubator, private equity, and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, early-stage, growth capital, late venture, later stage, and start-ups. The firm seeks to make investments in Internet companies with a focus on online and mobile retail services. It prefers to invest in technology and Internet-based companies with a focus on financial technology, software, food and groceries which includes individualized fresh food at home and online food delivery, fashion which includes emerging markets online fashion, general merchandise which includes emerging markets online retail as well as marketplaces for online merchandise, home and living which includes international home and living ecommerce, travel including online and mobile travel bookings, mobile data services, package holidays with transfer, regional internet groups, and new businesses and investments.

