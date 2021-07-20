Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,598,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,514 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 5.68% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $159,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $115,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RCKT has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.55.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $29,021,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gotham Makker sold 35,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,643,732.25. 36.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.
Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT).
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.