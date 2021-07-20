Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Insider Christopher M. Lowery Sells 9,010 Shares of Stock

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $298,591.40.

RCKY opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $320.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.56. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $87.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 7.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RCKY. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.