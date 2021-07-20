Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.11. Roku reported earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROKU. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.58.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.30, for a total value of $27,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,897,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 396,928 shares of company stock valued at $146,990,450. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Roku by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 3.0% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 0.7% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 39.3% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $3.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $404.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,249. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.32. Roku has a 12 month low of $143.21 and a 12 month high of $486.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.79 and a beta of 1.80.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

