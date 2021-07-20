Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,731 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.24% of Molina Healthcare worth $32,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Shares of MOH stock opened at $250.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.23. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.40 and a 52 week high of $273.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.94.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,451,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.