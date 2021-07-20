Royal Bank of Canada Has $30.70 Million Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.36% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $30,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $83,611,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth $668,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,278,000 after buying an additional 281,277 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 28,458.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 216,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,322,000 after buying an additional 216,000 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1,734.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,217,000 after buying an additional 136,646 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

RGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, lowered their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $105.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.62 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.