Royal Bank of Canada Has $31.43 Million Stock Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 22,449 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $31,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESE opened at $90.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.05. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

