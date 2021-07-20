Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,369 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in STERIS were worth $33,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in STERIS by 6.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in STERIS by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in STERIS by 43.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its stake in STERIS by 1.1% during the first quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 10,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STE stock opened at $204.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $151.79 and a twelve month high of $216.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.24.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total transaction of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,121 shares of company stock worth $1,579,433. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.33.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.