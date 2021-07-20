Royal Bank of Canada Sells 31,103 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,103 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.19% of Catalent worth $33,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Catalent by 13.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,731,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,318,000 after acquiring an additional 206,788 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 8.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 31.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,979,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.78.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 696,900 shares of company stock valued at $37,194,186. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $110.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.65 and a 1 year high of $127.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.13. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

