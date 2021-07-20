Royal Bank of Canada Sells 50,204 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 11.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 403,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,204 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in GDS were worth $32,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of GDS by 597.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of GDS in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 45.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

GDS stock opened at $72.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

