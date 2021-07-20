Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Raised to C$160.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.56.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $114.64 on Friday. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $99.32 and a 1 year high of $147.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.89.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $142.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 383.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1,031.0% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 78.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.