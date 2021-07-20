Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Vopak from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Oddo Bhf lowered Royal Vopak from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Vopak in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VOPKY opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. Royal Vopak has a one year low of $43.93 and a one year high of $58.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.34.

Royal Vopak NV engages in the operation of bulk liquids storage terminals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

