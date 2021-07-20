RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 619,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,119 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.29% of RPC worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in RPC by 14,040.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,091 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in RPC during the first quarter worth about $2,375,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RPC by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,782,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,823,000 after acquiring an additional 422,723 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in RPC during the first quarter worth about $1,688,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in RPC by 8.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,535,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,090,000 after acquiring an additional 285,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

In other news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 150,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $796,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,943,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,118,970.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 210,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $28,493,046.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,906,464 shares of company stock worth $27,225,191. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RES opened at $4.03 on Tuesday. RPC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 2.13.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

