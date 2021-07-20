RSK Infrastructure Framework Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 20th. In the last seven days, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a market cap of $109.74 million and approximately $419,823.00 worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00037281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00097549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00138787 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,835.68 or 0.99822163 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

RSK Infrastructure Framework Profile

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s genesis date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,513,342 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Infrastructure Framework is www.rifos.org . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

