Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Hits New 52-Week High at $85.25

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.25 and last traded at $85.00, with a volume of 1396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.04.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 71.72 and a beta of -0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.84.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 13,997 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,945.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,035,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,933,619.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 253,539 shares of company stock valued at $17,940,987 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Safehold by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Safehold by 4.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Safehold by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Safehold by 1.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Safehold by 69.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

