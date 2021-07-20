SALT (SALT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $19,161.00

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. One SALT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000561 BTC on major exchanges. SALT has a total market capitalization of $13.47 million and approximately $19,161.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SALT has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00046665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00012695 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.93 or 0.00755915 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000347 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

Buying and Selling SALT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

