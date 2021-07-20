Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Shares Down 2.4%

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 160 ($2.09). 1,067,999 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 378% from the average session volume of 223,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164 ($2.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. The company has a market capitalization of £113.57 million and a PE ratio of 29.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 168.95.

In other news, insider Lisa Montague acquired 11,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £19,937.28 ($26,048.18).

Sanderson Design Group plc, a luxury interior furnishings company, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes furnishings, fabrics, wallpapers, and related products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Anthology, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Studio G brands.

