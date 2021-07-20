Sandler Capital Management Acquires 29,500 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sandler Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America makes up approximately 1.3% of Sandler Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $15,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 27,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 45,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 25,390 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,044.1% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,081,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,743,000 after purchasing an additional 986,719 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $274.82 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $170.05 and a 52 week high of $284.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.52.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current year.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.17.

In other news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,368.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,711. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

